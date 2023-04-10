Halle Berry challenges censorship on social media: the actress shows herself naked on Instagram

Halle Berry challenges censorship on social media and posts a photo that shows her completely naked on a balcony while sipping a drink.

“I do what I want to do,” the 56-year-old actress wrote in the caption of the image posted on her profile Instagram.

It goes without saying that the snapshot inflamed the followers, who flooded the Oscar-winning actress’s social page with dozens of comments.

“Some have zoomed in and some are lying” someone joked, while there are also those who have turned a thought towards the interpreter’s partner, commenting “lucky him”.