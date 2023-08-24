Eight years have passed since the actors Halle Berry (Cleveland, Ohio, 57 years old) and Olivier Martinez (Paris, 57 years old) announced their divorce. More than a full stop in their relationship, the breakup became a full stop. The ex-partner has been involved in an eternal judicial journey that has lasted the eight years they have been separated. Now, finally, the ex-marriage has reached a divorce agreement to end one of the longest legal fights in Hollywood.

The discrepancies between the two were, above all, due to economic issues and custody of their only child in common, Maceo. Once an agreement is reached, US media such as Los Angeles Times or TMZ have had access to the document that indicates the points of a divorce that has taken almost a decade to arrive. The beneficiary of the agreement is the actor, to whom the Oscar-winning interpreter of Monster’s Ball You will have to pay 8,000 dollars (about 7,300 euros, at current exchange rates) per month for your child’s support. In addition, Berry will have to pay Martinez 4.3% of any income she receives over two million dollars.

More information

At the time of the separation, the actors agreed to share decision-making regarding Maceo’s education and health. Now the document indicates the last agreed details: schedules, school pick-up places and who takes care of him during the week and on holidays: the actress will be with her son from Monday to Wednesday, the actor from Wednesday to Friday and the weekends. As for the holidays, these are already divided: Berry will take care of Maceo on spring break and Thanksgiving in even years, while Martinez will do so in odd years. In addition, it will be the Oscar winner who will pay for her son’s school tuition at the Lycée Français private school in Los Angeles (California) and 100% of the extracurricular activities in which she participates.

Maceo is now nine years old, but at the time his parents divorced he was only one. The little boy has lived this time immersed in an endless judicial dispute between his parents, although in his case it was handled from discretion. That is why the ex-marriage has also agreed, according to the documents released by various US media, that the child receive the help of specialists to be able to manage the family situation and the problems derived from these years of rivalries. They will also participate in family therapy sessions, where Berry, Martinez and Nahla Aubry, the actress’s eldest daughter, born from her relationship with Gabriel Aubry, can attend. Van Hunt, Berry’s current partner, is denied participation if Maceo is not present.

The former couple met in 2010, while they were shooting the movie lethal tide. An intense romance that ended with her engagement in 2012. As the actress defined then, Martinez was the man of her life. A year later, they got married in France, a few months after confirming that they were expecting their first child together. From that moment on, everything got complicated and the relationship began to deteriorate. Two years after saying “yes, I do” they announced their divorce through a statement sent to People: ”We move forward with mutual love and respect and a shared focus on what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and hope you will respect our privacy and that of our children as we go through this difficult time.”

It was not the first time that Berry had faced a legal battle over a separation. Both with Martinez and with Aubry, the actress has ended up in court and in both there has been a similar outcome, since it is she who must pass a maintenance pension to her ex-partners. This last judicial journey could have been extended even more if there had not been a prenuptial agreement between Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez. Even so, the ex-partner has taken almost a decade to reach a common agreement that, in principle, benefits both parties and that she looks after the future of her son.