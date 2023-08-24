Over the past few hours the names of Halle Barry and Olivier Martinez are occupying the pages of magazines around the world. The reason? It seems that the couple, after about eight years of long battles in court, managed to officially divorce. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Halle Barry and Olivier Martinez have divorced officially. The news was made public by the magazine ‘Page Six’ which also disclosed all the details of the agreement envisaged by the separation. Recall that Halle Barry and Olivier Martinez announced the end of their love story in 2015. The following year, the two became the protagonists of a long legal battle over custody of their son Maceo.

These were the words the couple used to announce the end of marriage:

With heavy hearts we came to the decision to divorce. We want to move forward with love and respect for each other and with a joint focus on what is best for our child. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and trust you to respect our privacy and most importantly that of our children during this difficult time.

As already anticipated, over the last few hours the ‘Page Six’ magazine has revealed some sensational details regarding the divorce between Halle Barry and Olivier Martinez. The portal has revealed the amount that the actress would be forced to pay for her maintenance on her own son.

According to what was made public by ‘Page Six’, it seems that the actress of Catwoman must pay an amount of approx $8,000 a month. This is what the well-known magazine revealed about it: