After the commented interview that he had halle bailey with Venga la Alegría, which ended up being quite uncomfortable, it has been revealed that the American actress and singer has already decided not to return to Mexico and that is due to the racist comments he received during his visit.

The 23-year-old girl captured all eyes when she appeared at the premiere of the film ‘The little Mermaid‘, where she plays Ariel, but it was during the media tour where she ended up uncomfortable and upset going against the Mexicans.

Halle Bailey felt quite uncomfortable with the comment considered racist of Patrick Borghetti of Venga la Alegría and, as it was revealed, he complained to Disney de México and his “unprepared people”, but his annoyance did not end there.

According to information from different media, the artist asked not to return to Mexico due to the racist comments he received, unleashing a whole controversy on the Internet.

Halle Bailey will NOT return to Mexico after racist comment from Venga la Alegría host

What happened to Halle Bailey in Mexico?

One of the programs you visited halle bailey during his visit to Mexico City as part of the promotion of the live action of ‘The Little Mermaid’ was ‘come joy‘, where he lived one of the most uncomfortable moments when Patricio Borghetti made comments about his eyes and skin color.

“This is not a question, it is something that I want to share with you,” the television host began. “I promise you, none of us in that room yesterday were seeing the color of your skin. Everyone, including my wife and children, was lost in your eyes,” he added. The comment ended up unleashing a whole controversy on the Internet and dividing opinions about it.

