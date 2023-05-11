After the numerous Racist insults Against “The Little Mermaid”, it seems that in the end everything was not as bad as expected. Disney’s next live action movie is getting closer to its premiere and its first impressions have been more than positive. From the voice and performance of Halle Bailey to the visuals and story of the film, it seems that many have liked the final result of the production directed by Rob Marshall, which will hit theaters at the end of May 2023.

“The little mermaid” saved by the fans?

If the fans of “The Little Mermaid” bothered the protagonist, everything indicates that a large part of the first viewers of the Disney film seems not to care at all. After a few screenings, Halley Bailey has received numerous accolades for her voice, her acting, and for being part of a film that retains the spirit of the original story.

First viewers of “The Little Mermaid” defend the Disney film. Photo: Composition LR/Disney/Twitter

“Halle Bailey’s voice is unreal. I will never be able to sing ‘Part of it’ with confidence in karaoke again,” says one of the reviews that went viral on Twitter. “He was born to be on the big screen”, “Good changes”, “The best Disney live-action movie”emphasize other comments.

Of course, this panorama is surprising after so much negativity from the audience, although it should be noted that for many other fans the issue of the cast and new character designs was not a problem at all.

When does “The Little Mermaid” live action premiere?

The live action of “The Little Mermaid” opens on May 26, 2023. It is one of the Disney films that has raised the most controversy since its first images came to light and it was revealed that the protagonist who would give life to Ariel would be an African-American actress. And as if that were not enough, the realistic designs of Flounder and Sebastián finished ‘dressing up’ the negative comments about the film.

Beyond Halle Bailey, the cast also includes other great Hollywood figures such as Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Jessica Alexander and more.

