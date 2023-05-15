halle bailey 23 years old, would not remain silent and expressed her dissatisfaction with the Hollywood producers for the comment made by Patricio Borghetti in the Venga la Alegría program, where she attended as a guest to promote the Little Mermaid movie, where she is the protagonist.

And it is that Patricio Borghetti who tried to praise her or be empathetic with Halle Bailey where he assured that her skin color was the least of it, became something viral, because Internet users let him know that he should have remained silent about said comment which was described as racist.

Halle Bailey when she went to Venga la Alegría/Instagram

According to a Mexican outlet, the American actress upon arrival in the United States allegedly complained to Disney about the interviews conducted in Mexico, but that the Argentine driver’s comment was the one that displeased her the most, since it was not intelligent at all.

“Borguetti made a comment” it looks good “according to his intellect. Although it turned out to be the opposite”, “Only an Argentine who thinks he is Spanish would have made that comment here in Mexico”, “That is why so many artists do not come to Mexico. See how he treated the press to Becky G at the airport. It has always been the same. Britney Spears never gave concerts in Mexico again since the last time they treated her horribly,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the presenter, being too attacked on social networks, defended himself, but far from achieving it, he caused more controversy, for which on more than one occasion he has been told that he should apologize first of all.