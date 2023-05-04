Goals from Nathan Aké, Phil Foden and Erling Haalandwho already has 35 goals in a single season, more than anyone in Premier League history, returned Manchester City to the league lead after the win against West Ham United (3-0).

Pep Guardiola’s men, who continue without the injured Kevin de Bruyne, dropped another daisy leaf that remains for them to win this Premier. Five games separate them from the title after defeating a West Ham team that held its own for 50 minutes, until a free kick by Riyad Mahrez was headed on goal by Aké and until Haaland sentenced with a race between the centrals defined with a ‘mince’ in front of Lukasz Fabianski.

This match was similar to the one that Vincent Kompany unblocked with a right hand in 2018, because the ‘Hammers’ were resisting very well and entering Stefan Ortega’s area on some occasion from Jarred Bowen, but the doubts of a possible puncture were dispelled by Aké , who returned to the eleven after several games out of injury.

After two balls hit the post in the first half, by Jack Grealish and Rodrigo Hernández, the Dutchman headed in just a free kick from Mahrez. A reassuring goal for City, who could from there relax with the ball and wait for the spaces that David Moyes’s team would forcefully leave. They play not to descend.

When West Ham advanced lines, the Grealish-Haaland connection surfaced and in a transition the Englishman filtered the ball between the central defenders so that Haaland, in speed, faced Fabianski and defined with a chip that the Polish goalkeeper caressed. His 35th goal in this Premier, which places him as the all-time top scorer in the same season, ahead of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who scored 34 each in the 1990s.

Of course, while it cost them both 42 games, Haaland only needed 31. To round off the win, Phil Foden volleyed a rejected ball in a corner, with the help of a defender, who deflected the Englishman’s shot and deceived Fabianski . With this victory, City now only have five games to sing the alirón, which may be less if Arsenal leaves more points.

The ‘Sky Blues’ lead the table with 79 points, one more than Arsenal, who also has one game less. The next obstacle on City’s path to its fifth Premier in six years, Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United next Saturday. West Ham remains fifteenth, with 34 points, four above relegation and with four games to go. Next, Sunday at home against Manchester United.

Haaland’s record

Erling Haaland, Manchester City striker, broke the Premier League scoring record in a single season on Wednesday with his 35th goal, against West Ham United.

The Norwegian, who has 51 goals in all competitions, left behind the records of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who scored 34 in the 1993-1994 and 1994-1995 seasons, respectively, although, yes, in leagues of 42 games and not 38 like the current one.

In his first campaign in the Premier, Haaland has pulverized all scoring records and still has five games to go to mark a historic figure. To his 35 goals in the Premier we must add the twelve he has in the Champions League, in which he could still play three more games, three in the FA Cup, in which he will play the final against Manchester United, and one in the League Cup.

Synthesis

3-Manchester City: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Aké (Akanji, m.77); Stones, Rodri (Phillips, m.91), Álvarez (Foden, m.77), Silva; Mahrez, Grealish and Haaland.

0 – West Ham United: Fabianski; Cresswell, Emerson, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Coufal (Johnson, d.62); Fornals, Paquetá, Downes, Bowen (Benrahma, m.79); and Antonio (Ings, m.67).

Goals: 1-0. Ake, m.50, 2-0. Haaland, m.70 and 3-0. Foden, m.86. Referee: John Brooks admonished Downes (m.49) by West Ham.

EFE

More sports news