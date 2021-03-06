Halla-aho to HS: If the postponement of the municipal elections is due to sheer incompetence, the Minister of Justice should draw conclusions

The chairman of Basic Finns, Jussi Halla-aho, says that the decision to postpone the elections lowers the threshold to do the same again.

Basic Finns chairman Jussi Halla-aho says there are serious concerns about the postponement of the election.

“This is the first time in post-war history that elections in Finland are being postponed in vain. Preparations should have been made for the elections to be held safely in the face of the epidemic. It’s entirely possible, there are a lot of examples of it in the world, ”he says.

The basic Finns were the only parliamentary party to oppose the postponement of the municipal elections from April to June.

From Halla-aho, the decision lowers the threshold for making similar transfer decisions also in the future.

“Of course, it favors parties and forces that are in power and able to decide it because elections are being held. This is a completely incomprehensible situation, in which citizens and parties are being hanged in uncertainty, and a few days before the lists of candidates are blocked, it is suddenly announced that the elections will be postponed. ”

Halla-aho emphasizes that the epidemic will not come as a surprise to anyone, nor will the timing of the municipal elections come as a surprise to anyone.

“It would have been the duty of the Ministry of Justice and the authorities to take the necessary steps and bring the necessary legislative proposals to Parliament so that the elections can be held safely even in epidemic conditions, but now it seems that nothing has been done.”

Halla-aho does not take a position on what concrete actions the Ministry of Justice should have taken. The government’s job is to make sure the election can be held safely, he says.

“It is really worrying that Finland is in the company of developing countries when it comes to the ability to hold elections during an epidemic,” says Halla-aho.

“If this really is not about political tactics on the part of other parties, but out of sheer incompetence, then the Minister of Justice should draw conclusions. He could have brought the necessary proposals to Parliament on how to increase the security of voting, as has been done in other countries. But nothing has been done. ”

The news is updated.