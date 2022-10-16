A triple from Hall at the end saves Milan against Brindisi, 83-82 After a great comeback, led by the trio Bowman, Reed and Burnell, the Apulians have two points ahead, the left-handed hand of the former Bamberg however decides the match on the last action giving success to the Italian champions. For the AX great evening for Pangos (21 points) and Thomas (17 points), with the lights off, Biligha’s work in the area is precious.

MILAN-BRINDISI 83-82

Hot start from the perimeter for Milan with Pangos and Thomas immediately on the scoresheet from the arc, 6-3. Replica from outside Brindisi, midnight, with the guests paying for Bowman’s frenzy, the AX consistently involves a reactive Thomas, 10-5. The percentages from the field do not take off and not even the match, a flying dunk by Davies is needed to turn on the Forum, 14-8 after 4 straight points of the former Barcelona. The pace finally gets up, a factor that exalts Bowman and Pangos, Italian champions ahead in double figures thanks to the good impact of Voigtmann and Biligha, 27-16. He does not give up the Happy Casa who finds two good plays with Mascolo and Etou, 27-23, the former Tortona brings the guests back to only one possession, 27-24. Many mistakes on both sides with Hall and Thomas keeping the hosts ahead, 34-26 in the 15 ‘. Still Etou pushes Brindisi, Olimpia to plus 9 in the middle of the race after the blitz on Tonut’s siren, 46-37. After the long, angry partial white-blue break with Perkins and Bowman in evidence, the race still only one possession at 48-46 with Milan relying on its great veterans, Melli and Shields and the power of Davies in the new plus 10 red and white, 60- 50. Bowman does not retreat showing all his offensive talent, the triples of the former Warriors and a torpedo of the excellent Etou and Vitucci’s team is still in contact, 62-59. The last highs of a very pleasant quarter, but afflicted by the many, too many whistles of the referee, are from Pangos and Burnell, 69-66 at the penultimate siren. The policy for the Italian champions is Thomas, perfect in the colored area the former Pana, the Happy Casa is however in confidence, crushed by an excellent Bayehe for at least 1, 74-73. Brindisi wastes five chances for overtaking in a race that becomes increasingly tense. Reed finally finds the right flicker but the red and white fort takes a breath after the paws of Voigtmann and Biligha, 76-75. The final is a battle, Bowman hits 78, and Reed in penetration exalts the Apulian fans, 78-80. Pangos draws but Reed still doesn’t fit and seals the new one plus 2. Two seconds remain and Milan takes advantage of the decisive chance, Hall from 8 meters shoots the bomb that blows up the Forum, 83-82.