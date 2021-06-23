“I believe in the future of the city, regardless of who will govern it but I am worried and attentive to what will happen in the coming months. We will have the issue of occupation to face and the greatest possible attention to keep the system in balance. But the medium and long term I am not worried about this term. Milan has extraordinary qualities. And I would like to dedicate a special thought to the Milanese families for their desire to participate, which is testified to me wherever I go. For all these reasons I am very confident in the future of the city and whoever it will govern will make it ready for the 2026 Olympics, our true point of arrival to present ourselves well to the world “. This was stated by the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, present in the afternoon at the inauguration of the gardens in via Dezza, redeveloped thanks to the City Plan supported by Enel.





“I would like to thank Enel for transforming this area in one month – underlined Sala -. In trying to live it to the fullest, I invite you all to be a little more tolerant. Residents may be bothered by a little more noise or a few less parking spaces, but this place also represents a great desire to leave again. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella himself, our guest twice in fifteen days, confirmed that the restart will start from Milan “.

And he concluded: “This area represents the spirit of the city: a greener space and with the M4 the services will increase. It is in these places that our children and young people will grow up; staying away from dangers and protecting them we will keep the city healthy “.