There are photos very well achieved by him Hall of Fame, many if not all of them look good on your beautiful calendar. Right now, in the month of July we see one where Al Pinkston and Felipe Montemayor appear, who will be with us all this month. In addition to Jimmie Collins and Jorge “Charolito” Orta.

In June, a black and white photo of Jaime Corella and Miguel “Pilo” Gaspar were there for the entire month, while Alfonso “Houston” Jiménez and Jesús “Chito” Ríos also showed off their figures. The photos of Corella and “Pilo” Gaspar were taken in the old and disappeared Cuauhtémoc park, in Monterrey, when both were in full power to show off.

Are historical photos will serve to encourage what the directors of the Hall of Fame, who have already sent a long list of candidates to the entire electoral committee to cover the new ballot papers, continuing with the plan to recover ground from the years lost by the pandemic that affected so much. One in the Veterans category and another in the Managers, Umpires, Directors and Chroniclers categories.

The candidate lists add up to 50, 39 position players and 11 pitchers. This is the main work, which has already been launched by doing justice, all of them participating in the mexican baseball. In other words, the 2020 enthronement ceremony is pending. In fact, the process for this year (2022) is already beginning with the progress work.

We dedicate the rest of this space to an event that took place last Sunday in the Francisco I. Madero park with the performance of left-handed pitcher Miguel Peña, the pitcher reminded us of the old days.

He was close to completing the game but remained 8 2/3 and with his last pitch the Piratas de Campeche made the only run. It was a party afternoon for the entire team and it received a standing ovation from the public, who made a good entrance into the said property. The game was won by Saraperos 10 -1.

Look at the change that the baseball, imposed by managers who now have pitchers for every inning. The launchers have not changed, this event shows it, they are the systems to play.

Every time something like this happens, the image of “Chito” Ríos, or other pitchers who have been men of steel, comes to mind.

