Once again, a jury composed of well-known German sports journalists sat down to expand the Hall of Fame of German football. Five new members have now made it into the 2020 class.
The Hall of Fame is linked to the German Football Museum and was created in 2018 with a founding eleven for men. After its first expansion in 2019, a decision was made this year about further new additions.
In the end, the legends Berti Vogts, Andy Möller, Michael Ballack, Rudi Völler and Klaus Fischer prevailed in the debate. “With Berti Vogts we are paying tribute to a great personality who shaped German football in the 1970s. Andreas Möller and Michael Ballack embody recent German football history. And Klaus Fischer and Rudi Völler are among the outstanding center forwards that German football has produced has ”, commented museum director Manuel Neukirchner on the new additions.
The journalists were able to nominate athletes for an appointment to the Hall of Fame in advance. Football players since 1900 may be taken into account. The only requirement: the players’ careers must have ended for over five years. Neukirchner praised the discussions about this year’s decision: “The controversial discussion in the jury about the chosen and not elected players has again impressively demonstrated the relevance of the HALL OF FAME”.
Even the fresh members of the Hall of Fame did not leave their appointment uncommented. “To be one of the top players of all time in a football country like Germany is a great story. You know what wonderful players have played for Germany in the past decades – now that I belong to the closer circle, it makes me a little proud and is also not a matter of course “, Rudi Völler is quoted as saying.
Defensive legend Vogts is “proud to be able to join”. He did not expect that, nor did Andy Möller, who was surprised. The world and European champion continues: “I’m already looking forward to receiving the award in person at the German Football Museum and meeting some old companions again.”
With the decision, the Hall of Fame also announced the upcoming convocation of the women. Accordingly, the women founding eleven from 2019 will be expanded to include new members in the coming year.
