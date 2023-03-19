The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix made its entry into the Formula 1 world calendar in 2021, hosting the penultimate round of the championship. The designated venue is that of Jeddah, which hosts the Circus on a new and very fast artificially lit city layout.

Hall of Fame GP Saudi Arabia

2021 Jeddah: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2022 – Jeddah: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 – Jeddah: Sergius Perez (Red Bull)