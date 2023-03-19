Jeddah hosted the Middle Eastern country’s first race in 2021
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix made its entry into the Formula 1 world calendar in 2021, hosting the penultimate round of the championship. The designated venue is that of Jeddah, which hosts the Circus on a new and very fast artificially lit city layout.
Hall of Fame GP Saudi Arabia
2021 Jeddah: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2022 – Jeddah: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2023 – Jeddah: Sergius Perez (Red Bull)
