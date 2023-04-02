Since 1985 the Australian Grand Prix it is included in the Formula 1 World Championship calendar. From then and until 1996, the Adelaide street circuit was the venue for the Grand Prix, placing itself as the closing race of the season: the first edition saw Keke Rosberg win in a Williams.

Twice the Australian Grand Prix was decisive for the assignment of the title: in 1986 Nigel Mansell, leading the championship on the eve of the race, collapsed a tire during the race and was forced to retire, giving the green light to Alain Prost who went on to win and became world champion for the second time. In 1994, however, the two contenders, Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill collided during the GP, both retiring: the title went to the German from Benetton, who led the standings before that last race. We also remember the 1989 and 1991 editions, raced under two real deluges, at the limits of safety conditions and which saw the victories of Thierry Boutsen and Ayrton Senna. Even that of 1991 was interrupted after just 14 laps, precisely because of the adverse weather conditions. In the historic 1993 edition Ayrton Senna’s last victory in his career.

Hall of Fame Australian GP

1985 – Adelaide: Keke Rosberg (Williams)

1986 – Adelaide: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1987 – Adelaide: Gerhard Berger (Ferrari)

1988 – Adelaide: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1989 – Adelaide: Thierry Boutsen (Williams)

1990 – Adelaide: Nelson Piquet (Benetton)

1991 – Adelaide: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1992 – Adelaide: Gerhard Berger (McLaren)

1993 – Adelaide: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1994 – Adelaide: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1995 Adelaide: Damon Hill (Williams)

1996 Melbourne: Damon Hill (Williams)

1997 Melbourne: David Coulthard (McLaren)

1998 – Melbourne: Mika Häkkinen (McLaren)

1999 Melbourne: Eddie Irvine (Ferrari)

2000 Melbourne: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2001 Melbourne: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2002 Melbourne: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2003 Melbourne: David Coulthard (McLaren)

2004 Melbourne: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2005 – Melbourne: Giancarlo Fisichella (Renault)

2006 – Melbourne: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

2007 Melbourne: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2008 Melbourne: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2009 Melbourne: Jenson Button (Brawn)

2010 Melbourne: Jenson Button (McLaren)

2011 Melbourne: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2012 Melbourne: Jenson Button (McLaren)

2013 Melbourne: Kimi Raikkonen (lotus)

2014 Melbourne: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 Melbourne: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 Melbourne: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2017 Melbourne: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2018 Melbourne: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2019 Melbourne: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2022 Melbourne: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2023 Melbourne: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)