Hall against Draghi, the meaning. Sherpa at work to mend

by Fabio Massa

It was not like that, the Draghi-Sala relationship. Not at all. In the first days, and weeks, Beppe Sala felt with Mario Draghi. They had a habit, albeit not friendly and in any case mediated, which dates back over time. Rumors collected by Affaritaliani.it Milan they tell of a proposal of willingness by the mayor of Milan to support Draghi’s policies in the area. It was the beginning, the very first days, the first ten days of February. Draghi had to choose the ministers, and Milan wanted to have his part. There were those who pushed for the rector Ferruccio Stay engaged on the national chessboard. It didn’t happen that way, but Milan was still widely represented. Then, as the days go by, cooling. The election campaign, then the victory. Beppe Sala thought about the territory more than about national politics, also trusting in the rise of Draghi al Colle. And a person like the mayor of Milan it does not act against the future president of the Republic, who has always held the highest power of all. More than the executive, for Sala, the Colle has always counted.

Hall against Draghi, what does it mean on a political level?

Yesterday, the frontal attack. He had been in preparation for days, with the trusted Emmanuel Conte, councilor for the budget, a man of numbers with a serene face and a calm voice but on whose precision and hardness one must not have negative illusions. On a political level, what does this mean? In fact – Sala’s friends swear – very little. Municipalities have always attacked the Government to try to close the balance sheets, and raise their voices. She did it Gabriele Albertinihe did it Letizia Moratti. It is a consolidated dynamic: the bureaucrats of Rome know that the tone will be raised, so they always leave without any empathy towards local authorities, and then arrive at a mediation. It seems – according to what is known to Affari – that the Sherpas are already at work. Practice consolidated by politics.

Could Beppe Sala have a role among the “draghiani” of the North?

The problem, therefore, is not on the Milanese side of the river. But it is on the Roman, or rather “Draghian” one. How will it take Mario Draghi Sala’s complaining? Will she take it as an affront? Or the normal dynamic of political discussion on the budget? And in the future, if Draghi really decides to have a political future, will Beppe Sala be able to play a role among the “draghiani” of the North, who are not few and who are constantly growing? Here, this question can only be answered by the head ofExecutiveor. And his men, like Antonio Funiciello. It is no coincidence that he is active in the complicated stitching match.

fabio.massa@affaritaliani.it

