Halftime show Super Bowl 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the show

HALFTIME SHOW SUPER BOWL 2023 STREAMING AND TV – On the Italian night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 February 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl 2023 will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The final of the NFL, the top US football championship, will be – as always – a great sports show, but not only. The event, as per tradition, will in fact have the traditional Halftime Show (a musical show will be staged during the interval). Where to watch the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Rai? Mediaset? Let’s see together all the information in detail.

On TV

The Halftime Show scheduled in the interval of the final of the NFL it will be broadcast in the United States by CBS, while in Italy it will be possible to follow it unencrypted, free, on Rai 2. The connection with the stadium where the match will be played will begin around 00.15.

Halftime Show Super Bowl 2023 live stream

Not just tv. The Halftime Show of the 57th Super Bowl (Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs) will be broadcast in live streaming through the paid platform Dazn which, in addition to Italian football, broadcasts many NFL games since it holds the rights for Italy.

Singers

Who will be the singers of the Super Bowl 2023 Half Time Show? The halftime show (during halftime of the match), will be hosted by Rihanna. For the national heroine of Barbados it is a perfect return to the scene, where she has been missing with a live show since 2018, when she performed on stage at the Grammy Awards. The Halftime show – for the first time sponsored by Apple Music and no longer by Pepsi – could be the ideal springboard for a new studio job that has been missing for six years, since he released the ‘Anti’ collection in 2016.

During the summer, other artists had been approached at the event, one of the most followed in the media in the United States and in the world. The most persistent rumor wanted Britney Spears as the first choice to take the stage during the halftime of the Super Bowl. According to sources close to the artist, “after weeks of negotiations with the NFL, a refusal would have arrived following the impossibility of agreeing on the other guests to bring on stage”.