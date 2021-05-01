In glorious respect for its deepest, most ancient traditions, the Barça he committed suicide when he least should. In reality, committing suicide is a thing that almost never comes in handy. I recognize it as a tempting solution depending on the circumstances: the love of your life leaves you, you are drowning in debt, the world is crumbling. Just what is happening. Messi you can go, the club is ruined, the post-pandemic world crisis does not bode well and immoral Super league will not fix, by delicious non-appearance, years of economic nonsense. So to the ravine, said the culé team, and jumped.

Soccer is a very particular matter, since it allows practicing a reassuring and reversible suicide. Barça practices it regularly every few years, to then resurrect with Swiss precision. After years of Gaspartism appeared Laporta. With the purpose of Ronaldinho Messi arrived. Post Rijkaard, Guardiola. And after Bartomeu Y Lisbon, it seemed that, slowly, this Lazarus walked among the living again, a sensation heightened by the Copa del Rey most celebrated since 2011. We had been so excited that we did not realize that the resurrection was incomplete, some limbs still did not work, the revival has gas, it is myopic, defensive errors penalize, a goal is missing.

Not having wanted to die, the Blaugrana team does not finish knowing how to live. On many occasions he leaves the games open, relaxes, feels his body and is surprised at himself. Individual error penalizes collective improvement. It follows an erratic pattern in which the opponents coexist, so it gives the feeling that each match can fall to either side, as befits a teenager rather than a mature body, fact. The pending improvement is more related to resolution and confidence than to the somatic. A love letter from Messi saying he stays would help. The next matches in the league, with even more self-destructive opponents, will tell us if he is half alive or half dead. Not both.