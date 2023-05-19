The ability to adapt to circumstances could be defined in an image taken by the Independent Association of San Pedro del Pinatar (AISP) this Friday morning on Los Antolinos avenue. The team in charge of painting the zebra crossings after the resurfacing did not wait. Neither previously signaled the street to warn the drivers of the works so that they did not park the vehicles, nor did it wait for the cars to be removed.

The local Police had been asking for several weeks that the areas closest to the schools be marked, but they did not expect this result. “It is the product of the lack of control with the companies that the City Council hires,” criticizes Sebastián Mateo, candidate for mayor of the AISP. Mateo assures that “if they have to fix the streets before the elections, it cannot be that weeks go by without zebra crossings next to the schools and suddenly it is done quickly and running.”

The councilor for Public Services and PP mayoral candidate, Ángela Gaona, acknowledges that she also thought it would be a ‘fake’ when she received the photo on her mobile. “It sounds like a lie but it’s real,” she says. The mayor explains that “they are still painting to complete the signage on the more than 70 streets that have been paved in San Pedro del Pinatar, Lo Pagán, Villananitos and El Mojón, with priority given to the streets that had problems of stagnant water.” She confirms that the work has been carried out by a private company with an investment of 1.2 million in resurfacing. The company presented the painting of the road sign as an improvement in the adjudication contest.