Getafe can practically close their stay this Sunday in Villarreal, but he has a mid-team risk of being sanctioned and missing the next home game against Eibar, with more overtones of being definitive. Five players are one card away from suspension; Mata, Ünal, Arambarri, Timor and Ángel touch the sanction. The first four will start at La Cerámica and are very important footballers in Bordalás’ approach.

They are part of the vertical column of the team. Timor has established himself as Djené’s partner in the center of defense, Arambarri is one of the best players of the year and the two starting points are Ünal and Jaime Mata. The azulones will take risks this Sunday.

It will also be a special match for three players from the Getafense squad with a past at Villarreal. Chakla is on loan from the people of Castellón, Kubo went out in the winter market after having enjoyed a few minutes with Emery and Enes Ünal arrived in Spain with the yellow team. Reunion day.