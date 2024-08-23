Ciudad Juarez.– “Half the city” is without water service due to a power shortage, reported the Municipal Water and Sanitation Department of Juárez.

The decentralized agency reported that due to the weather conditions recorded during the evening of Thursday, August 22, there was a problem in the electrical system, which caused a significant number of wells and pumping stations to stop operating.

The neighborhoods that were affected by this situation are: Sendero, Las Lajas, Satellite, Fidel Avila, Quintas del Valle, Tres Torres, Tres Cantos, Cantares, Miralos, Valley of the Sun, Monte Carlo, Southern Horizons, Southern Places, Colonial Villa, Eastern Places, Pacific Grasslands, Haciendas, Mezquital, Hacienda de Las Torres University, Hacienda de Las Torres, Rincones de Salvarcar, Arecas, Los Arenales, Aguilas de Zaragoza, Tierra Nueva, Morelos 1 2 and 3, Waterfill.

This is the second time this has happened in less than 24 hours and despite the work being carried out, the Federal Electricity Commission is unable to repair all the damage.