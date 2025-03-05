03/05/2025



Updated at 7:30 p.m.





The international break appears the leg and there are up to a dozen players from the Seville FC that aim to be summoned by their selections. A recognition for the performance of these players who, before, will have to seriously assume the two duels that remain until this parenthesis in LaLiga. Those of García Pimienta They prepare this week the confrontation against Real Sociedad with the casualties of Gudelj, Nianzou and Akor Adams. Sambi Lokonga and Pedrosa have been novelty in Wednesday’s session, the Belgian will be tested these days and is expected to be in the expedition of next weekend.

After this confrontation, those of Nervión will receive the Athletic Club Before leaving to the break. Are International quotes They will help some players rest but, in the case of Sevilla, half of the first team players are pending dress (or not) the shirt of their selection.

The only one who has assured it today is Orjan Nylandsince Norway He has directly published the call for his international for appointments against Moldova and Israel, matches corresponding to the group stage of the World Cup tie.

The rest of the Sevilla players will have to wait for the definitive lists of their respective selections, although there are ten players who are in the different prelists: idumbo (sub 21 of Belgium), I exhauch (sub 21 of France), Akor Adams and Ejke (Nigeria), Gudelj (Serbia), Lukebakio (Belgium), Rubén Vargas and Sow (Swiss) Carmona (Spain) and Juanlu (Spain sub 21).









Carmona and Akor, possible debut

A list that has crumb, since, to enter definitively, it would be the first time that Akor Adams It is summoned by Nigeria. However, the player’s physical state is an unknown for that week. The striker has already touched the ball on the grass of the Sports City of Sevilla, but he still has a few days of working apart and his sports high is not expected before the Athletic match.

It will also be the first time José Ángel Carmona can be on the list of Luis de la Fuente. The Sevillista canterano has been summoned by Santi Denia with the Sub 21 this season and his performance has opened the doors to a major award. The truth is that the Red has a shortage of troops for its right side before the casualties of Carvajal and Azpilicueta.

For its part, Rubén Vargas He has returned to Switzerland after having disappeared from the calls in recent months. The attacker arrived in the winter market to Sevilla and has started in practically all the meetings since he arrived. The good end of the extreme has motivated its return to the selection.

A list that can grow

However, you have to wait for the definitive lists to know which players will have to march with their national combination. In fact, the number of Sevillists can both reduce and grow, since there are players as Loic Badé (France) or Juanu Sánchez (Sub 21 of Spain) They are usually common in the lists, and precisely that of Montequinto also appears in his after his great role in the Paris Olympic Games, waiting to know if he will finally be summoned for a double friendly prior to the European.

And all this before visiting Betis at Benito Villamarín, since the Sevillian derby will be the duel following the international break. A situation that hinders the preparation of this game of maximum rivalry to which, if nothing changes, Betis will arrive in a state greater than those of García Pimienta. There are still two games and a break in the middle, so you don’t have to launch bells on the flight yet.