Rahm, during the first day of the US Open. EZRA SHAW (Getty Images via AFP)

It was widely proclaimed that the Los Angeles Country Club course was magnetic, unknown to most and above all exclusive, set in Beverly Hills and with beautiful views of the Californian city. “I keep great memories of here, it’s a great field,” resolved Jon Rahm, near the mansion Playboy -adjacent to the course because legend has it that Hugh Hefner was not allowed to become a member-, because a decade ago he played a university tournament. It was also said, and rightly so, that he had taken care of every detail and, incidentally, peppered each hole with difficulties. none like him rough, wild blades of Bermuda shorts that did not hide but gobbled up each ball that landed on their skirts; and as the greens, which were real ice skating rinks. But the field was short and from the first day the most romantic lamented that it would not be a US Open as tradition demands, since history says that in this tournament they win with very few under par. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, leaders by finishing with -8, signed the record in the history of majors with 62 shots —equaled with Brendan Grace (British 2017)—, although with a bit of trap because the course par is 70 when it is usually 72. Far from Rahm (-1) and his golf of contrasts.

Like Michael Jackson, dressed completely in black and with white accessories (cap, glove and shoes), Rahm received a timid applause when he stepped on the tee on the 10th -began with the second round-, as it was still early for the early risers. But the day began crooked, an appetizer of what would happen to him… “Ball!” He yelled as he raised his left arm to warn the spectators that they could get a big bump. It didn’t happen, but he did discover the bermuda shorts, because before hitting her, you couldn’t even see her feet, wrapped in green. Although on that occasion he did not bother him too much, because he took a blow out of his hat that would be worth him to sign the birdie, magic could not be repeated by definition. Their outputs were a torment, made of wood or driversalways a hair deviated without being able to find the fairway -it took him seven holes to achieve it-, penalty strokes or at least impacts that did not give him options for birdie. Thus, punished from the teeoutings that complicated his life excessively, he fixed the troubles with the putt. But when the swing was corrected, and long straight shots like a sail and sharp irons, the swing failed him. puttAlthough not so much because he closed the day with a -1, I’m still alive for the rest of the tournament. But it seems difficult to assault the big one as he did at the 2021 US Open or the last Masters.

His starting partner Xander Schauffele fared much better, who uncorked that incisive version of a player with a fang, reliable and straight on long shots, exquisite on short ones and monumental with the ball. putta golf master who claimed his throne because he has already done five top-5 in the greats, second in the 2018 PGA Championship and the 2019 Masters. A -8 for history as was Rickie Fowler’s, one of the most beloved players on the circuit for his charisma and education, as well as competitiveness. He did, however, have serious problems with his golf for a couple of years, so much so that making the cut seemed like a mountain. On this course, however, he is getting his game back as he demonstrated in California. It’s the Fowler of yesteryear, the one who in 2014 finished in the top five in all four majors, the first player to achieve it after Tiger Woods, nine years earlier. He has worked the putt and above all his biggest flaw, which was to put the ball in green from the rough. In Los Angeles it was seen that she has finally broken out of the mold and aspires to win a big one for the first time. His last conquest was at the Phoenix Open in 2019. And all the winners of that tournament since 2015 (Koepka, Simpson and Woodland) have won the US Open.

Pablo Larrazábal continues to play at a high level, now serene, now mature, now enjoying the sport. He did it at the PGA Championship and also in Los Angeles, a +1 round – he closed with two bogeys on the last three holes – which explains that he has a lot of golf. And Sergio García, solid but with difficulties with the greens, finished par.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.