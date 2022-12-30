According to the “Albert Einstein” Hospital, in which he spent his last days in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, the world football legend died as a result of the failure of many organs, as a result of the development of colon cancer, by 3:30 pm today, Brazil time..

The medical center confirmed that the failure of multiple organs in Pele’s body comes as a direct result of the development of colon cancer associated with his previous condition.

Constant struggle with cancer

* In September 2021, a tumor was removed from Pele’s colon after it was discovered during regular check-ups.

* After that, he stayed in the intensive care unit for 10 days, before returning to it after a few days due to breathing difficulties.

* Since then he has been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

* In December 2021, he was hospitalized for two weeks to receive chemotherapy

* In February 2022, he was admitted to the hospital again with a urinary tract infection

* Last November 30, Pele was taken to hospital due to “general swelling” as part of his treatment for cancer, and at that time his daughter, “Kelly”, confirmed that his condition was “not critical.”“.

* The Brazilian legend underwent several examinations to conduct a more in-depth assessment of his health problems, before the medical team decided to book him under close medical observation..

* According to a medical report reported by The Guardian newspaper, Pele’s cancer has progressed in recent weeks, as he needed care related to kidney and heart weakness.

* In early December, there was fear that Pele had started end-of-life care after failing to respond to chemotherapy, and at that time he suspended his account by confirming the presence of “Amal” and continuing his treatment program.

What is colon cancer?

* The British newspaper “The Independent” described colon cancer as the “silent killer” that afflicted Pele, and before him, the American actress, “Christie Alley”.“.

* Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the UK after lung cancer, and is found in 1 in 15 men and 1 in 18 women at some point in their lives, according to the Boyle Cancer Foundation..

* More than 9 in 10 new cases are diagnosed in people over 50, and nearly 6 in 10 are diagnosed in people 70 or older.

Symptoms of the disease

Experts at the American Mayo Clinic say that colon cancer greatly affects older adults, despite its appearance at any age, and its signs include::

* A constant change in bowel movement, whether diarrhea or constipation

* Persistent abdominal disturbances such as painful cramps

* Weakness or fatigue

* Rectal bleeding or blood in the stool

* Many infected people do not show symptoms in the early stages of the disease.