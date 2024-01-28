One search carried out by the magazine The Economist, in partnership with the company YouGov, revealed in December last year that 20% of young Americans between 18 and 29 years old believe that the Holocaust, the genocide of six million Jews by the Nazi regime in Germany, is “a myth”, and 23 % believe that it was a historical fact that is currently treated in an “exaggerated” way. Another 30% said they “do not know” whether the Holocaust is “a myth or not”, choosing “neither agree nor disagree” with the survey question.

The survey, which interviewed 1,500 young and adult Americans between December 2 and 5, 2023, also showed that 10% of those who identify as supporters of the Democratic Party agreed with the statement that the Holocaust is a “myth” (although 71% disagreed with the statement), compared to 6% of those who support the Republican Party (where more than 80% said they disagreed). Another 19% of those who support Democrats also chose the “neither agree nor disagree” option about the genocide perpetrated by the Nazis being a “myth”.

Such a result is alarming, especially if placed in a context in which both the United States and the world are facing a significant increase in the number of cases of anti-Semitism. It also comes a few months after Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel, America's main ally in the Middle East, which left around 1,200 dead and several injured in October 2023.

Analysts pointed to the deficiency in American education, the influence of social networks, mainly the TikTokand the tense political climate that hangs over the country as possible problems that could explain the unexpected result of the survey.

According to information from American Jewish organizations, education about the Holocaust in the United States has been “inconsistent and insufficient” in recent years. Only 26 American states currently have regulations requiring correct teaching about the extermination of Jews in schools..

American universities, which are being used as a point of protest organized by student movements (supported by the more progressive wing of the Democrats) who claim to be fighting for “Palestinian rights” and against the “Israeli occupation”, may also be part of the revealed problem by the December survey. A survey carried out by the Jewish organization Anti-Defamation League, released in November 2023, found that more than 70% of young Jewish university students in the USA were targets of hate speech in academic environments in the last academic year, a number that intensified after the October attacks .

In 2021, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal came to the news that the largest teachers unions in the US they were increasingly adopting progressive policies from the American left, which supports, in many cases, the discourse against the State of Israel, for example.

In the same month that the research from the The EconomistAmerican parliamentarians also questioned three presidents of local universities, including Harvard, in a Congressional hearing on anti-Semitism on university campuses.

In one of the most tense exchanges, a Republican congresswoman named Elise Stefanik asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate university rules. She received a controversial response from the three deans that “it depended on the context”.

The situation went viral on social media and was condemned by Jewish associations in the USA. After that, two deans were removed from their positions, including Claudine Gay, from Harvard, who was also accused of plagiarism.

In addition to the educational problem, the temporal distance between young Americans and the sad events that marked the Second World War, which occurred more than 70 years ago, and which currently have fewer and fewer living survivors to tell their stories, was also highlighted as one of the factors.

“Unfortunately, younger adults, more removed from the events of the Holocaust, are susceptible to Holocaust denial and distortion,” he told the website NewsNation Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, an organization that helps victims of Nazism.

In 2019, the organization represented by Schneider had already carried out a study that showed that almost a third of Americans believed that fewer than six million Jews had been killed in the Holocaust, and that this rate was higher among millennials (people who were born between the beginning of the 80s and the end of the 90s).

The political climate in American territory is also another factor that may be contributing to the trivialization and relativization of the Holocaust, as pointed out an article from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. In a country divided between Democrats and Republicans, many politicians tend to make exaggerated and offensive comparisons between the current situation and Nazi Germany, or between a politician who opposes their ideas and the dictator Adolf Hitler.

Social media may also be playing a prominent role in spreading falsehoods that can make people, especially young people, doubt the Holocaust. Recently, a survey by Pew Research Center revealed that 32% of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 get their daily news through TikTok, which belongs to the Chinese company ByteDance. China, where ByteDance's main headquarters is located, was recently accused of allowing anti-Semitism to be spread through its internet, which is highly controlled by Xi Jinping's communist regime.

In 2022, Pew found that Americans under 30 have so much confidence in the information found on networks like TikTok as well as those published by traditional newspapers.

In November last year, the Anti-Defamation League pointed out that the TikTok has been rife with anti-Semitic content. A survey by Generation Lab, a data intelligence company, cited by The Economist, revealed that young adults who use the TikTok are more likely to have “beliefs related to hatred toward Jews.”

The case of Gidon Lev, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, is an example that may indicate how out of control the spread of hatred against Jews on the Chinese platform is. According to the American broadcaster Fox NewsLev used the TikTok to ensure that younger generations do not forget the massacre perpetrated by the Nazis.

However, he decided to abandon the application in December, after being the target of a barrage of hateful comments and messages, which began arriving on his profile shortly after the Hamas attacks against Israel. The situation left him so scared that he began to fear for his safety, the American broadcaster reported. Much of the attacks against Lev consisted not only of anti-Semitism, but also explicit denial of the Holocaust, according to information from the website USA Today.

As reported by Fox News, before leaving the social network, Lev and his wife, Julie Gray, posted a video on the platform saying goodbye. In the material, he criticized the Chinese company's moderators, accusing them of “proliferating more evil than good”.

“We reach millions of young people on this app. It had its challenges and sometimes took a toll on both of us. But it was also wonderful. But increasingly, over time and definitely now, it is clear that ByteDance/TikTok it is causing a lot of harm to all users and creators,” they said, adding that they could not “be part of something that causes more harm than good. So for now, for our collective well-being, we are saying goodbye.”

Through a statement on its website, the TikTok expressed concern about the significant increase in anti-Semitic incidents and reaffirmed that “hateful ideologies such as anti-Semitism are strictly prohibited” on its platform. The company stated that it had already removed more than 900,000 videos that could be spreading misinformation on the topic.

To try to reverse the worrying situation revealed by the research, some US senators have introduced a bill in the US Senate to reauthorize the “Never Again” Education Act, which establishes a federal fund through the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to provide teachers with resources and training so they can teach students the important stories and lessons of the Holocaust. The law, which was approved in 2020, is scheduled to expire in 2025, and the project presented aims to extend it until 2030.

“Failing to educate students about the severity and scope of the Holocaust does a disservice to the memory of its victims and to our duty to prevent such atrocities in the future,” said Senator Jacky Rosen of the Nevada Democratic Party, who led the initiative . “At a time of rising anti-Semitism, reauthorizing the bipartisan Never Again Act will help ensure educators have the resources they need to teach students about the Holocaust and help combat anti-Semitic hatred and prejudice,” she added.

The law presented by Rosen has the support of Republican senators such as Marco Rubio, from Florida.