Oil stains on Lake Maracaibo (Venezuela) recorded in October 2022. Black oil moves freely on the Venezuelan coast, where 68 spills were recorded last year. | Photo: EFE / Henrique Chirinos

At least 12 of the 22 oil tankers belonging to Venezuela were expected to be out of service or stopped for maintenance due to the risk of spills, sinkings, fires, collisions or flooding.

The information was released by Reuters last Thursday (4th), after the international news agency gained access to a series of internal reports, including one on the assessment of the condition of the vessels.

The analysis of the fleet was carried out in March by the state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and the finding is that the postponement for years of vessel maintenance has put more than half of them in a “critical situation”. The last major maintenance operation would have taken place more than five years ago.

The report finds that five oil tankers in the national fleet are already 30 years older than the indicated useful life and recommends the immediate retirement of these tankers. The document also suggests that another seven ships be sent to shipyards for substantial repairs, including the installation of basic equipment such as fire extinguishers, transponders and communication devices.

Still according to Reuters, the reports were prepared by order of Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, after an investigation uncovered a billion-dollar shortfall in the country’s oil exports. Since October last year, more than 60 people have been arrested as a result of this investigation and the chief executive of PDVSA and the country’s oil minister have been replaced.

The news agency indicates that the billionaire gap is also connected to defaults on the purchase of new ships. At least four new tankers would be held back due to payment delays, cost increases and sanctions, according to the analyzed documents. Investigations have shown that, since 2005, Venezuela has paid US$300 million (approximately R$1.5 billion) to shipyards in Iran and Argentina for six new vessels, but due to contract freezes and payment delays, it would have received just two of them.

wanted by Reutersthe state oil company PDVSA did not comment on the case.