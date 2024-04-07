The Ministry of Interior has warned of the danger of fireworks to children, calling on families to instruct their children to avoid them for their safety, noting that half of fireworks injuries occur among the age group under 17 years.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Security Media Department, launched the “Fireworks are Danger” campaign on social media in the form of warning messages about the dangers of these games, especially for children, and the injuries and burns they may cause to them, or property fires.

The Ministry stressed the importance of paying attention to these wrong practices, and the need for parents to follow up on their children and warn them of the danger of using fireworks, which are flying sparks and a means that threatens the safety of children.

The Ministry explained, through posts on its social media accounts, that fireworks may directly cause harm to the eyes and hands, and are considered a danger to children and may spoil the joy of Eid.

She called on the public to be careful to adhere to the instructions, not to give children the opportunity to buy these toys, and to cooperate with the competent authorities to enhance community protection. In more than one previous topic, Emirates Today monitored the spread of websites and accounts on social media sites promoting the sale of fireworks, or what is known as “shalq,” as dealers of these prohibited materials are active in promoting them a few days before Eid each year.

The police warned against dealing with these accounts, and the danger of fireworks to the lives of their users, especially children, and there are demands to tighten the punishment for all dealers in these games, as they sell lethal materials.

Over the past few days, before Eid al-Fitr, advertisements have been active on websites and electronic accounts promoting fireworks within the country, and offering their customers offers for different types of them at reduced prices, when purchasing large quantities.

Specialists have warned of the dangers of fireworks known locally as “shalak,” which some children and teenagers use to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, as they confirmed that they can cause catastrophic damage if they explode as a result of being stored incorrectly, resulting in injuries to the eyes, fingers, hands, and various areas of the body. It causes permanent disabilities or leads to death.

They also warned that sparks, light and heat resulting from the use of firecrackers are among the main causes of harm to the body, especially the sensitive area of ​​the eyes, and the ash resulting from the combustion process harms the skin and eyes if the child is directly exposed to it, as the eye suffers from burns to the eyelid and conjunctiva.

If fireworks explode in enclosed spaces (houses and small rooms), they cause fires, especially if they explode next to flammable materials. They explained that these explosives depend mainly on heat to ignite, and their ignition also leads to the possibility of some clothes and furniture burning alongside them. .

Children suffered burns in previous incidents across the country, as a result of fireworks exploding while they were being used unconsciously, and this led to parts of their bodies being burned.

It is worth noting that Article 54 of Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019, regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials, stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than 100 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who – Without a license – to trade in fireworks, or import, export, manufacture, or bring them into or from the country.

