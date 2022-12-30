A study carried out by Columbares places the Community at the head of the Spanish autonomies where this problem has the most incidence
Young people from the Region of Murcia are, only behind those from Ceuta, those who suffer the greatest number of hate messages or comments, according to a study carried out by the NGO Columbares on the underreporting of hate crimes in Spain.
The research indicates that half of young people from Murcia (50.9%) admit to having been the object of some
#young #people #Region #Murcia #claim #victims #hate #messages
Leave a Reply