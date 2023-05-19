Washington (AFP) – More than half of the world’s largest lakes and reservoirs are shrinking and endangering humanity’s water security, with climate change and unsustainable consumption being the main culprits, according to an academic study published Thursday.

“Lakes are in danger all over the world, and this has large-scale implications,” Balaji Rajagopalan, a professor at the American University of Colorado Boulder and co-author of the study, published in the scientific journal Science, told AFP.

“He really called us attention that 25% of the world population lives in a lake basin that is in a downward trend“, it continued, which means that some 2,000 million people would be affected.

Unlike rivers, which tend to hog scientific attention, lakes are not well monitored, despite their critical importance to water safety, Rajagopalan said.

However, environmental catastrophes in large bodies of water such as the Caspian Sea and the Aral Sea signaled to researchers the existence of a larger crisis.

To study the question systematically, the team, which included scientists from the United States, France and Saudi Arabia, analyzed the 1,972 largest lakes and reservoirs on Earth, using satellite observations between 1992 and 2020.

They focused on the larger freshwater bodies because of the higher precision of large-scale satellites, as well as their importance to humans and wildlife.

603 cubic kilometers less water

Their data set combined images from Landsat, the longest-running Earth-observing program, with the height of the water surface taken by satellite altimeters, to determine how the volume of the lakes varied over nearly 30 years.

The results: 53% of lakes and reservoirs experienced a decrease in water storageat a rate of approximately 22 gigatons per year.

Throughout the period studied, 603 cubic kilometers of water were lost17 times the water of Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States.

To find out what caused these phenomena, the team used statistical models that incorporated climatic and hydrological trends and distinguished natural factors from those of human origin.

General view showing the dramatic drop in water levels in Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada, USA, March 13, 2023. © Bing Guan / Reuters

In the case of natural lakes, much of the net loss was attributed to climate warming and human consumption of water.

The increase in temperatures caused by climate change favors evaporation, but it can also reduce precipitation in some places.

“The weather signal affects all factors,” Rajagopalan said.

Lead author Fangfang Yao, a visiting professor at the University of California at Boulder, added in a statement: “Many of the human and climate change traces of water losses from lakes were previously unknown, such as the drying up of lake Good-e-Zareh in Afghanistan and Mar Chiquita lake in Argentina”.

Losses also in humid regions

One striking aspect was that lakes in both wet and dry regions of the world are losing volume, suggesting that the “dry gets drier, wet gets wetter” paradigm, which is often used to summarize how lakes affect climate change to the regions, is not always fulfilled.

Losses were detected in humid tropical lakes of the Amazon regionas well as in arctic lakesdemonstrating a more extended trend than expected.

Water storage in the world’s lakes © Sophie STUBER, Sophie RAMIS / AFP

Yet while most of the world’s lakes were shrinking, almost a quarter saw their water storage increase significantly.

This encompasses the Tibetan Plateau, “where the retreat of glaciers and the melting of permanently frozen soils partially fueled the expansion of alpine lakes,” according to the study.

Hilary Dugan, a scientist who studies freshwater systems at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and who was not involved in the study, told AFP that the research advanced scientific understanding of lake volume variability, which is “enormous importance.”

It is “unique in that it focuses on specific lakes and reports the amount of water as a volume,” he said.

But he added: “It is important to note that many water supplies come from small lakes and reservoirs” and future research should consider these as well.

Worldwide, freshwater lakes and reservoirs store 87% of the planet’s liquid freshwaterwhich underlines the urgency of new strategies for sustainable consumption and climate change mitigation.

“If a good part of the freshwater lakes are drying up, the shock will hit you one way or another, if not now then in the not too distant future,” Rajagopalan concluded.

with AFP