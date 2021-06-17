Almost half of the volunteers vaccinated with EpiVacCorona had no antibodies after nine months. This was announced by the general director of the “Vector” center Rinat Maksyutov in air TV channel “Russia 24”.

“As of three and six months, we record the presence of antibodies in all vaccinated volunteers,” said Maksyutov.

Earlier, the chief physician of the Moscow Clinical Hospital No. 40 Denis Protsenko spoke about the vaccinated patients with coronavirus. According to him, during the period from December 30, 2020, 136 patients were admitted to the hospital who fell ill with COVID-19 after vaccination. The chief physician noted that most of them managed to receive only one component of the vaccine.

At the moment, four vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. The first to be registered was Sputnik V, a drug based on the human adenovirus. After Sputnik V, three more domestic vaccines were registered – EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and the one-component Sputnik Light.