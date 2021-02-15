Saarland Health Minister Monika Bachmann has criticized a lack of vaccination with the vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca. At the weekend, 54 percent of 200 people registered for a vaccination did not show up for a “special vaccination in the medical field” without canceling the appointment.

This apparently has to do with the fact that this vaccine is only 70 percent effective, said the CDU politician.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier fürApple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“I want to say that this is not a request concert. That all vaccines are approved and good, ”said the minister. It is “not in solidarity” if half of those registered for vaccination do not show up.

The left-wing group leader Oskar Lafontaine, however, said that he could “at least understand that some people have concerns”. Bachmann had emphasized that the recommendation not to vaccinate patients over 65 years of age with the vaccine from Astrazeneca was solely due to an insufficiently large database.

According to the minister, there are corresponding reports from all federal states. That’s why she put the topic on the agenda of the next health ministerial conference. (dpa)