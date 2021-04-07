The group Half of the trip just released his new single “Two and two”, where he calls on all citizens not to be indifferent to the situation that afflicts the country.

This song was born in 2017 as a mini song about Peru. It was composed by Javier López Torres for the epilogue of the micro-theater work Patricia con P de Patria, which was directed and written by Esteban Philipps, and starring the renowned actress María del Carmen Sirvas.

After that, Mitad del Viaje developed this production with the purpose of invoking citizen mobilization, eliminating the obvious social indifference and inviting society to get involved with the country, after the demonstrations that were triggered by the decisions of the former Attorney General Pedro Chávarry on December 31, 2018.

“Protest, resist and walk” are the three words that gain strength in this unique song. Likewise, “Dos y dos” has a video that features all the people who participated in the massive mobilizations that took place in the country between 2018 and 2020.

