Classes begin on February 17 in the City of Buenos Aires. But that day not all boys and girls will go to school. 47% will, but there will be 53% who will stay at home and will use the computer or cell phone to connect with their teachers, because at Capital the return to face-to-face classes, almost a year after the start of the pandemic, will be staggered.

On February 17, the students of initial level will go to school (45 days to five years, including the boys and girls who attend the special education modality); of first, second and third grade of primary and of the same cycle of special modality; first and second year of high school; and first and second year technical schools. In total, according to figures from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, they will be 370,493 students out of a total enrollment of 785,152.

“The return to the presence will be progressive, prioritizing the students with less autonomy and those who are in the first years of high school,” explained from the Buenos Aires Education area.

In a second stage, starting on February 22, the rest of primary school (fourth, fifth and seventh grade) and the second cycle of the special education modality will return to the classroom. While March 1 will return the remaining years of high school (third, fourth, fifth and sixth, in technical schools) and students who are still under the virtual system of the special modality.

Attendance at school will be compulsory. Only students with any risk condition will be excepted or living with people at risk. The Ministry of Education of the City made in recent weeks more than 4,000 calls to families with children of school age and 10% said they had a risk case or being a partner of a person at risk. For those students a remote educational proposal will be given.

According to the official protocol, the entrance to the school will be in charge of two adults: one will be in charge of the temperature control and the other of guiding the students on the way to the classroom. Photo Andrés Delia.

On Friday, after weeks of negotiations with the teacher unions, the City defined and disseminated a prevention protocol for the return to face-to-face classes. The document, which has not yet been fully endorsed by the 17 Buenos Aires unions, It would be published this Monday in the Buenos Aires Official Gazette.

In the text, the return to school was established in a staggered manner and the recommendations made by the Ministry of Health were reported, such as the use of mandatory face masks and at all times, with the exception of those boys and girls under two years of age, the no crossing of students of different grades or divisions (the bubble covers an entire course), the minimum distance of 1.5 meters, the ventilation of the classrooms, the washing of hands and the disinfection of the establishments, among other guidelines that may be expanded or eliminated according to how it changes the epidemiological situation.

Regarding the campaign vaccination of teachers and the use of public transport, two issues in which the unions had demanded more precision, in the protocol there is no further data. It only indicates that the teachers will be removed from the prohibition of using the subway, the train, the bus and the Ecobici system, and they are recommended, as far as possible, avoid these means and prioritize walking, cycling or other individual mobility.

The return to classes in the City will be staggered.

The official protocol also contemplates that teachers work on more than one courseIn these cases, the authorities ask that the professors take extreme security measures and pay greater attention to distancing themselves and moving around the classroom. On this point, the unions warn about the danger generated by the multiple jobs to which many teachers are forced, to have a salary that covers the cost of living.

At the same time, some unions also question the obligation to attend imposed on teachers with partners in risk groups, in a context of high contagion curve. While those claims are still in force and the unions evaluate the protocol, the return to the presence is approaching: there are only 10 days left.

SC