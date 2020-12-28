Electricity returned to the homes of half of the residents of the Krasnoselsky district of St. Petersburg after a shutdown due to equipment malfunction. This was announced on Sunday, December 27, by the agency. REGNUM with reference to the press service of Rosseti Lenenergo, PJSC.

“Specialists of Rosseti Lenenergo continue restoration work after a technological breakdown on 10 kV equipment,” the company said.

10 operational teams are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the emergency, 24 diesel generator sets are involved. The company’s dispatchers create backup power supply schemes, the TV channel notes “360”…

The disconnection of eight sections at the substation in the Sosnovaya Polyana area occurred on the evening of December 27. 193 apartment buildings, in which 19,800 people live, including 3,960 children, fell into the power outage zone, the website writes. kp.ru… Social network users also reported that the electricity went out in one of the chain grocery stores, as well as in several houses on the streets of Pionerstroy, Pogranichnik Garkavy and Pilyutov, the TV channel specifies. “Star”… The company’s teams left for the site immediately after receiving the shutdown signal.