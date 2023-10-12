The rain and accidents early in the morning caused many motorists to end up in traffic jams on Thursday. At its peak around half past eight, there was almost a thousand kilometers of slow-moving or stationary traffic, reports the ANWB. That is good for seventh place in this year’s traffic jam top 10.
Marlies van Leeuwen
Latest update:
10:20
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Netherlands #late #work #kilometers #traffic #jams #due #rain #accidents