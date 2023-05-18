Washington. More than half of the world’s largest lakes and reservoirs are shrinking and endangering humanity’s water security, with climate change and unsustainable consumption being the main culprits, according to an academic study published Thursday.

“Lakes are in danger all over the world, and this has large-scale implications,” he told the afp Balaji Rajagopalan, a professor at the American University of Colorado Boulder and co-author of the study, published in the scientific journal Science.