Half of the judges and public prosecutors in the Netherlands say they have sometimes been threatened. That conclusion research platform Investicoweekly magazine The Green Amsterdammer and radio program Argos on Monday after a survey among almost four hundred respondents. Examples of threats mentioned include online harassment, physical threats or even visiting members of the judiciary at home. As a result, almost one in ten judges or prosecutors sometimes refuses a case.

The number of threats among officers is higher than among judges; two-thirds of them indicate that they have sometimes been threatened. A third of the judges and half of the officers say they adjust their behavior for safety reasons. This way, they pay more attention to their private information or protect their home better. According to respondents, cases are also more often handled by multiple judges or officers.

Hardening

Four in ten respondents indicate that they have felt less safe at work over the past five years. Many judges and prosecutors are concerned about “the hardening of the underworld and its influence on the rule of law.” Several respondents would not want to cooperate in a lawsuit against Ridouan Taghi, partly because lawyer Derk Wiersum and journalist Peter R. de Vries were murdered earlier. According to some, it is “waiting for a murder of a prosecutor or judge.”

In a reaction the Public Prosecution Service confirms that officers are more often confronted with “risks arising from the performance of their duties”. The Public Prosecution Service is therefore not surprised by the results, but indicates that it is alert to threats.

Almost ten percent of the 2,500 judges in the Netherlands responded to the survey. Of the 900 prosecutors, approximately fifteen percent completed the survey.

According to de Volkskrant the NVvR, the union for the judiciary, also conducted a non-public survey among members in 2022, which allegedly showed that “the scale and severity of the threats are increasing.” According to Investico, the current study is the first to reveal figures about the increased threat on a larger scale.