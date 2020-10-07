In the embattled Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, tens of thousands of people are fleeing the fighting, according to the local authorities. According to initial estimates, around half of the population is affected, i.e. up to 75,000 people, said the ombudsman of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Artak Belgarjan, on Wednesday.

Russian head of state Vladimir Putin described the fighting that flared up again at the end of September as a “tragedy”. The main scene of the conflict is the capital Stepanakert. The sirens wailed almost every hour on Wednesday night. A state of war prevails between the warring states.

Several bombs hit the city again on Wednesday, and combat drones were probably also in use, as an AFP reporter reported. The city’s anti-aircraft defenses tried to shoot down the drones. Stepanakert was bombed for the first time last Friday.

On Wednesday, the fighting continued along the entire front, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense in the capital Baku. According to the Armenian representation, troops from the hostile neighboring country tried to advance further in the southeast of the conflict area on the border with Iran. Armenia responded with attacks, said the Ministry of Defense in the capital Yerevan.

The authority also announced that there were many deaths on the Azerbaijani side. Baku denied this, again claiming that soldiers from the Armenian army were withdrawing because of food supply problems. This information is difficult to verify because there are no independent observers in the conflict region.

According to official figures, almost 300 people have been killed in Nagorno-Karabakh since the conflict began, including more than 46 civilians. Presumably, however, far more people died. Armenia estimates that more than 3,700 Azerbaijani soldiers have already died. The warring neighboring states of Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of targeting civilian facilities.

War scene. Many regions of Nagorno-Karabakh are uninhabitable. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky / dpa

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was alarmed by the number of civilian casualties. “We have seen extremely worrying reports of an increase in attacks on populated areas,” he said. Borrell called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to negotiate “without preconditions”. These could begin with the mediation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

“There can be no military solution to this conflict,” he said. Above all, the fighting should not lead to interference by foreign actors. The EU but also states like France, Germany and Russia repeatedly called on the parties to the conflict to stop the fighting immediately.

Russian head of state Putin said on Wednesday that a ceasefire must be reached “as soon as possible” – even if there was no agreement on sovereign rights in Nagorno-Karabakh. With a view to a possible backing of Yerevan, Putin noted that Russia would keep “its commitments”.

Armenia expects Russia to interfere

So far, the fighting has not taken place on the territory of Armenia. On Tuesday, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the expectation in an interview with AFP that Russia would intervene in the conflict on behalf of his country should the situation escalate further.

The former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a bitter conflict for decades over the region in the South Caucasus, which is mostly inhabited by Armenians. The self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is not recognized internationally and is considered part of Azerbaijan under international law.

Russia is historically considered to be Armenia’s protective power and maintains a military base there. Moscow also maintains good relations with Azerbaijan and supplies it with weapons. The oil-rich Azerbaijan has had a military upgrade in recent years. The Turkish-speaking country can count on Turkey as an ally. Experts see it as proven that Ankara supports Azerbaijan with weapons. (AFP, dpa)