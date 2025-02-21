Half of the greatest care of their grandchildren but feels worse attended by their children than previous generations

Six out of ten citizens consider that people over 65 face the shortage of resources or loneliness and lack of accompaniment, according to data from the last study of the CIS on ageism in Spain. Economic insufficiency and shortage of public resources are the main concerns detected in the barometer, accompanied by loneliness.

Too old to buy the pot in installments or make a hiking route

The survey, conducted with more than 5,000 people throughout the state, reveals that 36.4% of respondents identify the lack of money for daily expenses as the main problem of the elderly. To this is added the perception that the public services available, such as residences or home help, are insufficient (26.2%). The isolation and lack of social contact are also among the great concerns (20.8%).

In addition, the report highlights the difficulties facing older people in their daily lives. 31.1% of respondents say they have had problems with telephone efforts with the administration due to the obligation to make an online event. More than 16% has been forced to carry out procedures through the Internet without face -to -face option.

The study also collects how age discrimination affects older people in their day to day. One in ten says he has noticed impatience or disgust when he has done procedures for not understanding well what they said, while 6.6% recognize having been a victim of derogatory comments about his age.

On the other hand, the survey reflects that the digital gap remains an obstacle to this sector of the population. One in ten respondents considers a priority that public administrations promote policies to reduce it, although other measures, such as the improvement of attention in public companies and organizations or the adaptation of the urban environment to their needs, are considered even more urgent.

Despite these barriers, the study also shows that older people play an active role in society. More than 46% of the 65 -year -old respondents claim that they usually take care of their grandchildren, which reinforces their fundamental role in family conciliation. However, many of them claim to feel little valued by their environment or by society in general.

Another revealing fact is that six out of ten older people believe that the attention they receive from their children is worse than in previous generations. This feeling of neglect contrasts with the general perception of society, which mostly does not believe that the elderly are more unprotected than other groups.