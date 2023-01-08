Half of the inhabitants of Germany (49%) consider the decision of the government to supply Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to be erroneous. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Institute for the Study of Public Opinion INSA, which on Sunday, January 8, was published by the newspaper Bild.

According to the study, 49% of respondents consider the decision of the cambin to send combat vehicles to Kyiv wrong, 40% support it.

In addition, 38% of respondents are convinced that Germany should supply tanks to Ukraine, while 50% of Germans opposed this.

The study was conducted on Friday, January 6th. 1001 people took part in it.

On January 5, it became known that Germany and the United States agreed to work together on the transfer of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Ukraine. At the same time, it was reported that as part of military assistance to Kyiv, American and German-made infantry fighting vehicles – Bradley and Marder, respectively, would be provided. Both countries plan to organize the necessary briefing for Ukrainian troops.

According to the representative of the German government, Steffen Hebestreit, the training of Ukrainian military personnel in their management will take about two months, it will take place on the territory of Germany.

Bundestag deputy Sarah Wagenknecht expressed the opinion that the German government only intensifies the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine by its decision to transfer Marder infantry fighting vehicles (BMP) to Kyiv.

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk called on the German authorities to transfer to Kyiv all types of heavy weapons available to them, including tanks and ballistic missiles. The diplomat also demanded more German fighter jets, drones, warships and submarines from Berlin.

Western countries began to arm Ukraine more actively against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect Donbass. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region.

