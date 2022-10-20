It is not only the House of Representatives that is critical of the cabinet decision to send a Dutch delegation to the World Cup in Qatar. A majority of the Dutch do not want the cabinet and king to go to Qatar and slightly more than half of the people even think that the Orange should not play at the tournament at all. This is according to a study by One today .

The World Cup in Qatar is getting closer (starting November 20) and with that the discussion about how to deal with human rights in the country is also getting higher. For example, D66 and ChristenUnie do not want the king to travel to the football tournament in a country that violates the rights of migrant workers. Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs should go instead, followed by the Dutch human rights ambassador, as the two parties submitted a motion in the House of Representatives today. With a delegation that, according to D66 and ChristenUnie, is ‘businesslike and sober’, the Netherlands should ‘approach’ Qatar about the human rights situation and argue for a ‘large compensation fund’ for labor migrants. See also Iraq: Shiite Leader Muqtada al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament and Early Elections

Earlier, the House called on the cabinet in February 2021 for a diplomatic boycott of the World Cup in Qatar. Many migrant workers lost their lives during the construction of stadiums due to appalling working conditions. The cabinet decided yesterday to deviate from that adopted motion, because Qatar has been an important partner in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan and for the export of LNG, liquefied gas, and yet a government delegation (which may include the king and/or Prime Minister Rutte).

Majority: No king or Rutte to Qatar

EenVandaag examined the feelings of the Dutch people about the upcoming tournament and the decision of the cabinet. 25,102 members of the EenVandaag Opinion Panel took part and 65 percent of these are against the decision taken by the cabinet. Among them are many people who vote for one of the four coalition parties. A quarter of the people agree to send a government delegation. See also PT reserves Avenida Paulista for Lula's eventual victory

When it comes to sending King Willem-Alexander to Qatar, 75 percent of the participants in the survey are clear: don’t do it. 18 percent of the people think that the Netherlands should do that. We see approximately the same percentages when asked whether Prime Minister Mark Rutte should travel to Qatar: again 75 percent are against that idea, 17 percent of the people agree with it.

Also read: Reactions to Qatar visit: ‘Wondering whether the king is really going, despite the majority being against’

Participation Orange

An even ‘extreme’ scenario that was presented to the panel by EenVandaag is that the Orange should refrain from participating in the tournament. In January of this year, 45 percent of people thought that was still a good idea, now (the survey was conducted yesterday and today) it is already 53 percent.

Even among Orange supporters, the agreement with the scenario is growing. 45 percent of football fans do not want Orange to participate in the tournament. See also PhD student Excelsior is fighting for an excellent start to the season at Cambuur