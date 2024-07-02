According to Datafolha, 58% of Brazilians say they do not believe in solutions to reverse the climate crisis

Datafolha research published this Monday (1st July 2024) shows that 52%i.e, over half of Brazilians consider climate change to be a “immediate risk to the planet’s population”.

The survey also indicated that 43% of respondents believe that climate change will pose risks to those who will live “many years from now”. Another 5% said there was no risk and 1% did not know.

Datafolha interviewed 2,457 people aged 16 or over in person in 130 Brazilian municipalities from June 17 to 22. The margin of error is 2 pp (percentage points), with a 95% confidence rate.

According to the research firm, most respondents feel distrustful of alternatives to reverse the climate situation: 58% They said that humanity will not be able to act against the impacts of climate change.

Another 31% were more optimistic and considered a return to a milder climate possible, while 7% said that climate change makes no difference to humanity or the planet.

Regarding the attitudes that could be taken:

99% said they would agree to adopt simple actions, such as changing the light bulbs in their home for more economical models;

94% said they would agree to reduce plastic use;

84% would also opt for more expensive options such as installing solar panels;

74% would pay more for low-carbon products; and

63% said they would opt for electric cars.

RIO GRANDE DO SUL

Datafolha also released this Monday (July 1) a survey on the assessment of the effects of the tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul by the people of Rio Grande do Sul. The state faced historic floods in May and June 2024, which affected more than 2 million people.

According to the survey, 96% of the people from Rio Grande do Sul interviewed rated the work of volunteers during the floods as excellent or good. Only 4% rated the work as average, while 0% rated it as bad or terrible.

The result has small variations in relation to the Brazilian population in general: 89% responded that the volunteer work was great or good, 7% that it was average and 4% said it was bad or terrible.

A total of 2,457 people over the age of 16 were interviewed throughout the country, including 567 in Rio Grande do Sul. The margin of error is 2 pp for the Brazilian population and 4 pp for the state sample.