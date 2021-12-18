This Friday, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) published a report in which it warns about the risk of suffering some type of violence that thousands of children run in Lebanon. The economic crisis of the Mediterranean nation, at the center of the problem, has led many families to poverty or to the brink of it, has generated more inequality and has made it difficult for children to access education.

The internal political and financial turmoil, the Covid-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Beirut port explosions in August 2020 are taking their toll in the Mediterranean country. The UNICEF report shows that over 1.8 million children, representing more than 80% of Lebanese children, suffer from “multidimensional poverty”. A situation that exposes them to risks such as being “forced to commit abuses such as child labor or child marriage to help their families make ends meet,” according to the report.

“With the increase in tensions in homes, the closure of schools due to the pandemic and the deterioration of social services, more than a million minors in Lebanon are at risk of being victims of direct violence,” the report says.

The publication, entitled ‘Violent beginnings: children growing up in the crisis in Lebanon’, was made public on the same day as the visit of the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Violence against Children, Najat Maalla, to the country bathed by the waters of the Mediterranean.

“We must not fail the children of Lebanon. They are the hope of the country. The shocking numbers of children subjected to abuse and exploitation and deprived of their basic rights must be reversed, “Maalla shared in a message via social media.

According to the research, the number of documented cases of child abuse and exploitation skyrocketed between October 2020 and October 2021, rising from 3,913 to 5,621 cases -which implies an increase of 44% -.

The economic crisis, at the center of the problem

Lebanon’s economic crisis, unleashed in late 2019, is one of the worst in the world in more than a century. In the nation they face a serious shortage of basic products and services that are fundamental in the daily life of the population, such as fuel, electricity or medicines.

A problem that adds to decades of corruption and mismanagement of public resources. In October 2021, almost half of the homes did not have potable water and one in three cites the price of the basic resource as a reason.

Children search for valuables in the trash next to a market in Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday, April 12, 2021. The severe economic crisis in Lebanon, which has plunged much of the population into poverty, is dramatically affecting children, who go to bed hungry, lack good medical care and drop out of school to help their families. © Hassan Ammar / AP

Something that experts believe greatly affects the proper development and upbringing of Lebanese infants and that, if it is not alleviated, it will get worse. So far, many have been driven into destitution and extreme poverty.

“This is a children’s crisis … If we do not act now, the future of all Lebanon’s children is in jeopardy,” Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, said in a presentation with Najat Maalla.

Families forced to take “desperate measures”

“Desperate measures” is what many families resort to according to the investigation of the UN children’s department. The data show that at least three out of every ten families have received social assistance.

Among the extreme measures that those affected speak of are child labor and forced marriage. Between April and October this year, the number of Lebanese families sending their children to work increased sevenfold. And it is that many cannot afford to take their children to school.

“Before I gave my son a spoonful of medicine, now it’s like giving him a spoonful of death,” a 38-year-old man told Reuters, arguing that his salary of two million Lebanese pounds – about 1,100 euros – for working in a cafeteria is not enough.

Syrian refugee children play outside their family tents in a Syrian refugee camp in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. © Bilal Hussein / AP

Another worrisome aspect of the document falls on the forced marriage of children. The document notes that the girls “run the risk of being married out of desperation for dowry.” Something that affects, above all, the Syrian diaspora, since “one in five Syrian girls between the ages of 15 and 19 in Lebanon is married.”

Lebanon is currently hosting more than 1.5 million Syrian refugees who fled the war in their native country.

In the midst of this situation, many accuse the Government of the Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, of not having implemented aid and social programs effectively. So far, it has implemented a $ 556 million ration card scheme and a World Bank-backed aid scheme in March, valued at $ 246 million.

With EFE and Reuters