Legal caviar that can be sold internationally It can only come from farmed sturgeon and there are strict regulations to protect the species. However, one study concludes that Half of the European caviar products examined are illegal and some are not even illegal.

(Also read: How long do you have to live in the United States to get a green card?).

The work, with 149 samples, is led by researchers from the German Leibniz Institute for Zoological and Wildlife Researchand the conclusions are published in the journal Current Biology.

The team performed genetic and isotopic analyzes of caviar samples from Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.

The team of experts, after carrying out genetic and isotopic analyzes of caviar samples from Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine, countries bordering remaining wild sturgeon populations, found evidence that rules are being flouted.

Half of the commercial caviar products sampled are illegal and some do not even contain traces of sturgeon, the researchers say.

In Europe there are four species of sturgeon capable of producing caviar: beluga, Russian, starfish and sterlet. The last remaining wild populations of these protected species are found in the Danube River and the Black Sea.

To find out the true origin of caviar products, researchers, led by Arne Ludwig, They purchased caviar both online and in person from a wide variety of sources, such as local markets, shops, restaurants, bars, and aquaculture facilities.

21% of the samples came from wild-caught sturgeon.

They also included five samples seized by authorities. In total, they collected and analyzed 149 samples of caviar and sturgeon meat.

After analyzing the DNA and isotopic patterns of each sample, the team discovered that the 21% of the samples came from sturgeon caught in the wild and these fish were sold in all countries studied.



(Keep reading: The Government of Israel accepts the agreement with Hamas to release hostages and truce).

It also found that 29% of the samples violated CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora) regulations and trade laws, which included caviar containing the wrong species of sturgeon or the wrong country of origin.

The researchers classified another 32% of the samples as “customer deception,” such as samples declared as wild products that actually came from aquaculture.

The authors suggest that the high volume of illegal poaching activity could be an indicator that local vendors lack adequate income opportunities. Photo: EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

“Our results indicate a continued demand for wild sturgeon products, which is alarming, as these products endanger wild populations,” the scientists write.

Furthermore, three of the samples, served in Romania in a dish called “sturgeon soup,” were not sturgeon at all. Instead, fish such as European catfish and Nile perch were identified.

(We recommend: Is Carlos Villagrán ‘Kiko’ in serious health condition? This is what is known).

The authors suggest that the high volume of illegal poaching activity could be an indicator that local vendors lack adequate income opportunities, which could increase pressure to engage in illegal fishing activity.

They also note that there is likely to be no effective law enforcement in these regions, either because stopping illegal poaching is not a priority for local authorities, either because they do not have the necessary tools to prove the illegal origin of a fish. But regardless of the reasons, they underscore the importance of acting, and fast.

EFE