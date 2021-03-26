The autonomous communities already know how much they will have to distribute among their companies most affected by the coronavirus crisis of the direct aid package that the Government approved in the Council of Ministers a few weeks ago. The Official State Gazette (BOE) This Friday includes the criteria for the distribution between autonomies and almost half of the total of the 7,000 million euros with which this line of aid is endowed will be for the Canary Islands, Andalusia and Catalonia.

Thus, the Canary Islands will be the main recipient of this aid, with 1,144 million euros, followed by Andalusia, with 1,109 million and Catalonia, with 993 million euros. Between the three they make up 46.4% of the total amount of these grants. The BOE details that the distribution has been made through a first package of 5,000 million to be distributed among all the autonomies except the archipelagos, and a second package of 2,000 million only for the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands because they are the most affected by the crisis due to their high dependence on tourism.

After the first three recipients of aid is the Balearic Islands, with 855.7 million euros. After the Community of Madrid, with 679.3 million, Valencian Community (647 million), Galicia (234 million), Castilla y León (233.5 million), Basque Country (218), Castilla-La Mancha (206.3 ), Murcia (142.5), Aragón (141.3), Asturias (107.7) and Extremadura (106.4). Below the 100 million euros of aid are Navarra (67.6 million), Cantabria (55.3), La Rioja (32.5), Ceuta (13.8) and Melilla (12.3).