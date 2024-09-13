Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 12:37

Half of the voters in the city of São Paulo say that their intention to vote for the new mayor in the October elections is due to the lack of a “better option”. This is what the Datafolha survey released this Thursday, the 12th, shows. For 50% of those interviewed in the survey, their intention to vote is explained because “there is no better option for a candidate”, while 49% say they are convinced that they chose “the ideal candidate” and 1% did not know how to answer.

Datafolha conducted 1,204 in-person interviews in São Paulo with voters aged 16 and over on September 10 and 11. The confidence level is 95% and the margin of error is three percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol SP-07978/2024.

The Datafolha poll released this Thursday indicates that the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), has 27% of voting intentions. Federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) appears with 25% of mentions and businessman and influencer Pablo Marçal (PRTB), 19%. Since the margin of error is three percentage points, Nunes and Boulos are technically tied.

Datafolha cross-referenced the responses regarding voting intentions and the criteria adopted to choose the candidate. The overlapping of the data reveals that the highest proportion of respondents choosing the “least bad” candidate occurs among voters of Ricardo Nunes, with 58% justifying their choice due to the lack of a better candidate, of federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), with a rate of 57%, and of TV presenter José Luiz Datena, with 53%.

On the other hand, the most convinced voters are those of Guilherme Boulos and Pablo Marçal. For 61% of the voters of the PSOL candidate, voting for the federal deputy is the ideal option, while among those who say they will vote for the former coach, 51% consider him the best possible option.