Half of the Russians who took part in the survey talked about burnout at work after the events of last year. This is stated in the results of a study of the Doctor Near telemedicine service and the HeadHunter online recruiting platform, which on March 24 were at the disposal of Izvestia.

The poll, in which 2,500 people took part, was conducted using a chat bot created by Doctor Nearby, and it was based on several methods, including one developed by Professor Viktor Boyko, Doctor of Psychology. So, according to Boyko, emotional burnout manifests itself in three phases: tension, resistance and exhaustion.

According to the results of the study, 50% of respondents experience constant stress, 62% of respondents reported emotional withdrawal (resistance), and 47% of respondents said about exhaustion.

In particular, 61% of respondents noted that they strive to spend as little time on work as possible, half are anxious at work, 48% of those who participated in the survey indicated that in conditions of overwork they became emotionally insensitive and work automatically. In addition, 31% complained of a deterioration in their physical well-being, and a quarter noted that they felt “driven into a dead end,” that is, they feel a hopelessness of the situation and want to change their job or profession.

At the same time, 80% of respondents were satisfied with themselves as professionals to varying degrees. In addition, more than half of the respondents (58%) rated their stress level as medium, 37% as low and 5% as high.

It is noted that in in general, men rated the stress level as medium or high less often than women (48% versus 73%, respectively).

“The results of the survey are not surprising. When the business, under the conditions of restrictive measures, reduced costs and some people were left without work, additional tasks fell on the remaining employees, their workload increased significantly – both in terms of tasks and emotional. Fearing the loss of work and income, people began to associate themselves with the participants in the competition – they put more effort, forgetting about rest, and continued to work even with a lack of energy, “commented Marina Reshetnikova, consultant of the digital medical service Doctor Nearby, psychologist.

Earlier on March 24, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Andrei Pudov said that more than 3.5 million residents of Russia continue to work remotely. The department also considered that remote work will be in demand even after the removal of all restrictions introduced in connection with the coronavirus pandemic: the format for combining employment in the office and at home will become optimal.

As of February 2021, more than 50% of the capital’s residents spoke in favor of maintaining a remote mode of operation after the abolition of restrictions imposed in Moscow due to the coronavirus. Only 30% of respondents want to work in the office again. Analysts found that 56% of women and 47% of men want to stay at a distance.