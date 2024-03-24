The Rabota.ru and SberPodbor services conducted a study and found out what problems Russians face when writing a resume. More than 3,600 users from all regions of Russia took part in the study. The results were made available to Izvestia on March 25.

Thus, 50% of respondents encounter difficulties when writing a resume. 32% of Russians note that it is difficult for them to formulate their achievements, and 20% of respondents indicated the description of skills as the main difficulty. Difficulties in describing work experience were noted by 18% of study participants, and 13% experienced difficulties with registration. The same number of people do not like to list their responsibilities.

Every tenth respondent (11%) said that they had previously asked for help in writing a resume, and 3% of respondents always do this when they think about changing jobs. 86% of survey participants have never used the services of anyone to write a resume, 4% plan to contact them in the future, 30% of respondents look for advice on the Internet, and 52% have not applied and do not plan to do so.

Among those who received help in writing their resumes, in 30% of cases, the main advisers were friends. 23% of respondents watched free training videos. The same number used the services of consultants. 20% of respondents said that their family or a recruitment agency helped them with writing their resume. Interestingly, men turned to the services of a recruitment agency more often than women – 30 and 13%, respectively. 7% of the study participants took a special master class. This service is more popular among women (8%) than men (6%).

In February, it became known that the majority of Russian companies (82%) pay attention to the “About Me” column in a candidate’s resume. 12% of respondents look at the candidate’s hobbies and information, but very rarely. 4% of respondents do not think this is important information. 2% of study participants pay attention only to the applicant’s cover letter.