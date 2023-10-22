Get experts: 50% of Russians surveyed announced an increase in earnings in 2023

Half of the Russians surveyed began to earn more in 2023, 36 percent of employees said that their income did not change, and for 14 percent it decreased, follows from the results of a study in which the recruiting company Get Experts surveyed employers and specialists in connection with motivational programs in companies. Respondents considered children’s New Year’s gifts and tickets for Christmas trees to be the most optional option in the social package (36 percent of responses). The results were made available to Lenta.ru.

More than two thousand participants expressed their assessments, 55 percent of whom represent Russian companies, another 45 percent – foreign ones. The importance of the social package was noted much more often by women participating in the survey than by their male colleagues (57 and 36 percent, respectively). 15 percent of employees reported complete satisfaction with their companies’ incentive programs, about half (52 percent) were generally satisfied with them, and a third were not satisfied at all.

Employees most often named items related to their own health as the most significant options in the social package, including medical insurance (63 percent) and additional payment for sick leave up to salary or average earnings (46 percent). Among the items of the social package that employees are willing to give up, in addition to the already mentioned gifts for children, were discounts on company products and services (21 percent), payment for vouchers to sanatoriums and holiday homes (20 percent), as well as extended medical insurance for traveling abroad and non-state pension insurance (19 percent each).

Previously, every fourth Russian surveyed complained that employers had reduced their bonuses and social package in 2022. 23 percent paid attention to the reduction of the voluntary health insurance package, and 15 percent lost this option altogether. Most often, employees in the transport (80 percent) and medical (60 percent) sectors complained about the reduction in motivation.