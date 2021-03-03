The coronavirus pandemic has meant that people are less likely to move because of work. Now labor migrants have no desire to work in America, and Canada has pushed the United States out of the first place in popularity as a place of work. This is evidenced by the results of a study by the analytical company Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a copy of which is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The survey involved 209 thousand respondents from 190 countries. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on people’s attitudes towards working abroad. In general, their interest in moving to work has diminished, and they have begun to be attracted to countries that have been better able to withstand the coronavirus. “The COVID-19 pandemic has added a new variable, forcing people to be wary of international relocation. And with the development of the remote format, many felt that they could develop their careers virtually, without having to relocate, ”said Rainer Strack, Senior Partner at BCG.

47 percent of Russians ready to leave the country for work

Only 50 percent of respondents are ready to leave their country for work (for comparison, in 2014 and 2018, when similar studies were conducted, there were 64 percent and 57 percent, respectively). Of the nearly 17,000 respondents from Russia, 47 percent expressed their willingness to leave for work (versus 45 and 46 percent in 2014 and 2018). At the same time, against the background of the development of remote work, 59 percent of Russians surveyed expressed interest in working for a foreign company not represented in Russia, while remaining at home.

The readiness to move is now directly dependent on the epidemiological situation. The leaders of the new rating are the countries that are successfully coping with the spread of the coronavirus: Canada, Australia and Japan. The low incidence of diseases dramatically lifted the ranks of Singapore and New Zealand, which became newcomers to the rankings. On the contrary, constant lockdowns negatively affected the positions of European countries: Germany and France reduced their attractiveness for labor migrants, while Italy and Spain dropped out of the top ten altogether. The popularity of cities also depends on the success in the fight against coronavirus. For example, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Tokyo began to attract more labor migrants, while New York, Barcelona and Berlin – less.

The refusal to relocate for the sake of work became obvious within Russia as well. Mainly residents of Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Kolpino, Zhukov, Krasnodar, Vsevolzhsk, Irkutsk region and Moscow want to stay in their cities. The residents of Maloyaroslavets, Grozny, Obninsk, Vladikavkaz and Makhachkala expressed the greatest readiness to move. On the other hand, Moscow employers started looking for employees in the regions more often. The share of invitations to candidates from the regions increased to 49 percent at the end of the year (at the beginning of the year it was 45 percent). The most active workers from other regions were taken by Moscow companies from the branches of culture and art.

BCG’s findings are partly supported by a recent study by international recruiting agency Kelly Services, in which Russians revealed their vision of a dream job. Most of the respondents named work in an international company the most attractive. And of the industries most desirable for Russians were IT and the Internet and telecom: such companies adapted better than others in the face of changes in the market.