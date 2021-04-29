Almost half of Russians, 49 percent, admitted that they constantly overwork at their place of work. At the same time, 76 percent specified that they agree to work more than 40 hours a week if they are paid for it. Mikhail Mamonov, head of the political analysis practice of VTsIOM, spoke about this during a round table on the topic “Labor and Capital in the 21st Century”. RIA News…

Men are one third more likely, 58 percent versus 38 percent for women, to report working overtime. 37 percent of the respondents say that they work about 40 hours a week.

Mamonov noted that the number of men willing to work more for extra money was 84 percent. In total, only 20 percent of the study participants categorically refused to recycle.

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested starting an experiment with the transition to a four-day work schedule for individual regions or a group of companies. In his opinion, the process should be started by reducing the schedule by an hour, then by two, and so on.

At the end of last year, the international consulting company FinExpertiza conducted a study of the length of the working week in Russia based on data from the third quarter, which showed that in each region this indicator falls short of the norm. The company explained the situation by the fact that some of the workers work overtime, and the rest are idle, because they are not in demand.